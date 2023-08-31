Second cash theft from Lockerbie memorial site
Donated money has been stolen for the second time in a matter days from a room that honours the victims of the Lockerbie bombing.
The first theft happened on Friday morning at the site at Tundergarth Church.
Now money has been taken for a second time at about 08:40 on Wednesday in an incident caught on security cameras.
The room honours the 270 lives lost in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland on 21 December 1988.
Tundergarth Kirks Trust, which works alongside the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation to preserve the room, said it believed it was the same person who carried out the previous theft.
A spokesperson for the trust said: "We're shocked and saddened that the thief who stole money from our donations box last week, has once again returned and carried out the same crime.
"We understand that Police Scotland has identified the suspect and officers are working to trace the person.
"We would of course like the suspect to hand themselves in, and return the stolen money."
The trust said all the donations it received were vital in helping to keep the church open and developing the site at Tundergarth.
Police Scotland said it was following a positive line of inquiry.
The bombing remains Britain's worst terrorist attack.
A total of 259 passengers and crew and 11 locals died when a bomb detonated in the cargo hold of the 747, which was travelling from London to New York.