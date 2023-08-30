Lone yachtsman rescued from sinking boat after cries heard on radio
- Published
A lone yachtsman has been rescued from his sinking boat off the Scottish Borders coast.
Eyemouth RNLI was called out shortly after 14:15 on Tuesday to reports the vessel had capsized near the harbour.
Coxswain Andrew Jamieson heard "muffled cries for help" via the boat's water-damaged radio and the man was brought to shore.
The RNLI said the man had managed to right the boat and climb back in but was unable to bail out the water.
A RNLI spokesperson said: "The volunteers brought him aboard the all-weather lifeboat 'Helen Hastings' and brought into Eyemouth lifeboat station where the crew gave him casualty care.
"He was then transferred over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."
St Abbs independent lifeboat towed his boat safely back to St Abbs harbour, from where it had sailed.
Scotland's charity air ambulance was on standby during the rescue but was not required.