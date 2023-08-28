Workers at Browns meat factory in Kelloholm strike over pay
Workers have begun strike action at a Dumfriesshire meat processing factory over a pay dispute.
The Unite union said around 180 staff working in production, distribution and maintenance had walked out at Browns in Kelloholm.
They are planning three days of consecutive strikes over the next three weeks. An overtime ban is also in effect until 18 September.
Unite's Paul Bennett said workers were being offered "poverty wages".
The union's members based in Kelloholm, near Sanquhar, rejected a pay offer from the company which equals the real living wage of £10.90 an hour.
Browns specialises in the production and manufacturing of cooked and sliced meats for a large range of businesses, supermarkets and schools.
Unite's Paul Bennett added: "Our members have no option but to take strike action because what's currently on the table from Browns does nothing to help them make ends meet.
"The company is in a very healthy financial position due to the hard work of our members, so it's scandalous that they are treating the workforce with such contempt."
BBC Scotland has asked Browns Food Group for a response.