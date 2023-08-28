Lockerbie bombing memorial money stolen
Donated money has been stolen from a church memorial room that honours the victims of the Lockerbie bombing.
The money was stolen from the room in Tundergarth Church, which honours the 270 lives lost in the Lockerbie bombing on 21 December 1988, at 08:45 on Friday.
The incident was picked up by security cameras.
Police Scotland have been informed and are investigating.
Tundergarth Church stands is next to one of the crash sites and donations are needed to keep the room open. The Trust also hopes to raise funds to build a memorial museum there.
Tundergarth Kirks Trust, which work alongside Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation to preserve the room, has appealed for the money to be returned.
A spokesperson for Tundergarth Kirks Trust said: "It beggars belief that somebody would steal donation money from a place that honours all 270 victims of the worst terrorist attack to have taken place on British soil.
"The Tundergarth Kirks Trust and Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation work tirelessly to ensure the church remains open, as well as continually investing in the development of the Victims Memorial Room and the future Memorial Museum, in the 1575 Kirk ruin site.
"We hope this person will come forward and return the money."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.