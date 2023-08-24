Edinburgh office boss paid for life of luxury with £900,000 fraud
An Edinburgh property firm office manager who bought a luxury lifestyle by embezzling more than £900,000 has been jailed for three years.
Emma Hunt, 37, from Coldstream, spent thousands on parties, hospitality and a five-star Caribbean holiday.
She took deposits from tenants that were not needed and also transferred rent payments to her own bank accounts.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court found her guilty of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering while at McLean Properties.
Prosecutors said she also regularly created false invoices for "supplies" and "business expenses" which were paid into her personal accounts.
The court heard how she paid out £39,000 for 80 friends to enjoy a Halloween break at Fenton Tower in East Lothian.
And she spent thousands on days out at the Scottish Open golf tournament, Musselburgh and Ayr races and a Scotland vs England rugby match at Murrayfield.
She told friends and colleagues that she owned a successful cleaning company that financed her lifestyle.
Hunt's scheme was uncovered after concerns emerged over company accounting activity.
'Brazen example'
Prosecutors showed that between May 2016 and January 2019 Hunt stole more than £900,000 from McLean Properties.
She will be the subject of proceedings for a confiscation order under proceeds of crime legislation.
Lynne Barrie, procurator fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: "Fraud and embezzlement are not victimless crimes.
"This was a brazen example of targeting a business and its customers.
"Financial crime cases can be complex, but the evidence presented during the trial made the criminal activity clear."
Police Scotland's Det Sgt Drummond Fyall said Hunt had "significantly abused" the trust of her employer.
"She clearly believed that her criminality would go undetected," he said.
"However, following our investigation, she now faces the consequences of her actions."