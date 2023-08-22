Man, 30, arrested after fatal crash in Scottish Borders
A man has been arrested following a fatal crash involving three vehicles in the Scottish Borders.
Yvonne Nicol, 64, from Hawick, was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger and a Nissan Juke on the A7 near the Ashkirk junction last Tuesday.
She was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she later died.
The 30-year-old driver of the Ford was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.
Police Scotland said he was released pending further inquiries.
A 65-year-old male passenger of the Astra was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
The 71-year-old female driver of the Nissan was airlifted to the same hospital. Her condition has been described as critical but stable.
The driver of the Ford, who was later arrested, had minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment.