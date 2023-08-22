Newton Stewart flood scheme advances in the face of objections
Plans for a multi-million pound flood protection scheme on the River Cree have moved forward in the face of public objections.
Dumfries and Galloway Council agreed to progress with the proposals in Newton Stewart.
Opponents have argued that the project is much bigger than required and would constitute an "eyesore".
The Scottish government will now decide whether to "call in" the proposals which would result in a public inquiry.
If it decides not to do so, the scheme would still be the subject of a hearing held by the local authority.
The area was identified as a "potentially vulnerable area" to flooding more than a decade ago.
There have been a number of incidents since then, including in December 2015 when homes and businesses were flooded.
They prompted the development of the protection plans which the council has now agreed to take forward without modification.
The local authority believes it is "unlikely" that Scottish ministers will call in the scheme which would trigger a public inquiry.
However, there would still be a council hearing where local concerns about the project could be examined.