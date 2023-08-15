Almost 60 objections to River Cree flood protection plans
Almost 60 objections have been raised about a proposed multi-million pound flood protection scheme.
Dumfries and Galloway Council plans to build flood defences on the River Cree at Newton Stewart and Minnigaff.
The area has been hit by flooding in the past, including in December 2015 when the river burst its banks and homes and businesses were flooded.
Concerns raised about the scheme include adverse effects on fishing and land within its boundary.
In a report to next week's communities committee, council officials said many of the issues had already been addressed.
Officials have recommended councillors approve the next steps in the process which would allow for further consideration of the remaining points raised.
In total, 58 objections have been received including 24 from property owners or individuals, with most of them having an interest in land within the scheme boundary.
Thirty-four objections raise concerns about the potential impact on fishing and fish species.
The comments were received after the council formally published its plans in May.