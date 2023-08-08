Man who raped 14-year-old jailed for seven years
A sex attacker who claimed the "devil was inside him" after he raped a teenage girl has been jailed for seven years.
Jarrid Duff pounced on the 14-year-old girl at a house in Dumfries on 13 January.
The 25 year-old prevented his victim getting help, ripping off her smartwatch as she tried to call police.
Duff admitted assaulting and raping the teenager. He will be supervised for three years after release.
His sentence would have been 10 years had he not pleaded guilty.
The hearing at the High Court in Glasgow was told that on the day of the attack Duff had started "acting weird" leaving the girl feeling "very uncomfortable".
She tried to leave the room, but her attacker grabbed her and ordered her to strip.
'Her fault'
Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC said: "When she asked why and refused, he told her that if she did not, he would kill her.
"He told her the reason he was doing this was due to the clothes she was wearing and that it was her fault."
The young victim was "slammed" onto a bed.
Miss Glancy told the court: "She was scared and therefore complied with Duff's instructions removing her own clothing."
As Duff raped the girl she started yelling, but was ordered to stop.
The prosecutor said: "He told her he would suffocate her with the pillow.
"The child was trying to push it away, but he pushed it down over her face harder. She was unable to breathe and thought she was going to die."
"She tried to call the police from her Apple watch, which Duff then ripped off her and threw to the other side of the bed."
'Terrifying ordeal'
Duff only stopped the attack when someone knocked on the front door- he then insisted he "could not live with himself".
Miss Glancy added: "He said the devil was inside him. He kept telling the child to stop crying."
The shaken victim managed to escape to a nearby house. Duff was later discovered in woods.
Callum Hiller, defending, said the rapist had written a letter for Lord Clark containing a "significant level of shame, guilt and remorse".
The judge told Duff, who already had previous convictions for violence, that the young victim would be badly affected by what happened.
"The conduct was appalling and you subjected the girl to a terrifying ordeal," he said.