In pictures: Lauder Common Riding
- Published
Hundreds of riders took part in the latest of the traditional Scottish Borders summer celebrations on Saturday.
More than 230 horses and riders supported Cornet Jake Mirley riding the Marches of the Royal Burgh.
The Lauder event - recreating the ancient tradition of riding the town's boundaries - has a long history with a reference to a ceremony in town council minutes from 1686.
It is one of a string of towns and villages to stage such celebrations across southern Scotland.
The event in Lauder traditionally brings down the curtain on the common riding season in the area.
Its common riding was discontinued in the 1800s but was then reinstated in 1911 and has continued since then.
However it missed two years because of Covid.