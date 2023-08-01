Teenagers arrested after attempted Royal Mail train robbery
- Published
Two teenagers have been arrested following an attempted robbery of a train in the south of Scotland.
British Transport Police said the alarm was raised at 01:42 following reports that two young men had gained access to a Royal Mail service at Lockerbie.
Officers said nothing was believed to have been stolen but a number of parcels were "interfered with".
A signal box was also damaged causing disruption on the west coast mainline, between Carlisle and Lockerbie.
As a result of the incident the lines between Carlisle and Lockerbie were closed.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were located in a carriage and arrested.
"At this stage it's not believed anything was stolen but a number of parcels in the carriage had been interfered with.
"Both young men have been charged with malicious mischief, theft and threatening and abusive behaviour."