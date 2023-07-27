Man's death during Portpatrick police raid investigated
The death of man during a police raid is being treated as unexplained, officers have said.
The 44-year-old became unwell as police searched a property in Portpatrick, near Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway, at about 10:00 on Wednesday.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
His death is being treated as unexplained and will be investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
A Police Scotland statement said: "Around 09:55 on Wednesday, officers acting on warrant were in attendance at a property on Old Station Court, Portpatrick.
"A 44-year-old man became unwell and ambulance attended, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Inquiries are continuing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."
It added that the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) had been advised of the circumstances and had instructed that Pirc should carry out an independent investigation.