Web advice offered during NHS dentist shortage
- Published
A health board has launched an online oral health advice service to help people struggling to access NHS dentistry.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway made the move after a string of practices deregistered patients.
The website offers tips on how to brush your teeth and healthy eating habits to protect teeth and gums.
The health board stressed it was not intended as a substitute for treatment.
Thousands of people are facing the prospect of having to go outside the region in order to find an NHS dentist.
Director of dentistry Alison Milne said: "We understand the frustrations faced by our community members who are unable to access dental services easily.
"While we are working closely with colleagues at Scottish government and local dentists to improve access to NHS dental services, we also recognise the importance of reminding local people of the steps they can take to maintain their oral health.
"Through this new website, we want to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to maintain their oral health until they can receive professional dental care."
She said prevention and education were important to help people "take control of their oral health and make informed decisions".
However, she stressed it did "not replace the need for professional dental care".
"If you are registered with a dentist we encourage individuals to seek regular check-ups as they are able to do so, and to consult with dental professionals for personalised advice and treatment," she said.
"If someone who is not registered with an NHS dentist has a dental emergency, help can be provided by the local public dental service on 0845 602 6417, from 08:00 to 18:00, Monday to Friday.
"Fundamentally, our aim is to complement existing services and provide support during these challenging times."
Up to date information on the availability of NHS dental services in the region is available through NHS Inform.