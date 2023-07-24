German lorry driver killed in south of Scotland crash

Thomas HeinPolice Scotland
Thomas Hein, 25, died in the crash on 14 July

A lorry driver who died in a crash in the south of Scotland has been named as a 25-year-old man from Germany.

Police said Thomas Hein, from the state of Baden-Württemberg, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash happened on the A74(M) near Moffat, around junction 15, just after 14:00 on Friday 14 July. The road was closed for an accident investigation until 03:00 the next day.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.

