German lorry driver killed in south of Scotland crash
A lorry driver who died in a crash in the south of Scotland has been named as a 25-year-old man from Germany.
Police said Thomas Hein, from the state of Baden-Württemberg, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The crash happened on the A74(M) near Moffat, around junction 15, just after 14:00 on Friday 14 July. The road was closed for an accident investigation until 03:00 the next day.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.