Water scarcity recovers to 'more typical' levels
- Published
Prolonged recent rainfall across Scotland has seen water scarcity return to "more typical" levels.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said there had been "some recovery" after an uncharacteristically dry first part of the summer.
It means there are no longer any parts of the country at either moderate or significant scarcity levels.
However, Sepa warned more rain would be needed in August to avoid a "further deterioration" in the position.
It operates a five-tier system for water levels - normal conditions, early warning, alert, moderate scarcity and significant scarcity.
The only area on its most severe rating last week - the Black Isle - has dropped two tiers.
The Forth area has also improved from moderate Scarcity to early warning, with the Findhorn, Spey, Dee (Aberdeenshire), Annan, Nith, Loch Maree and Outer Hebrides dropping to alert.
'Uncertain locations'
"Rainfall showers are forecast for this weekend, which may lead to continued recovery in some areas," it said.
"However, there is uncertainty around the locations and quantity of this rain.
"With parts of Scotland remaining at risk of water scarcity, continued rainfall into August will be necessary to avoid further deterioration."
The latest update from Sepa came ahead of a weather warning being issued for more heavy rain across parts of northern Scotland overnight from Friday into Saturday.
The Met Office alert from 20:00 to 08:00 said higher ground of Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland would be the worst affected and lightning could be an issue in some areas.