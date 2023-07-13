Dalbeattie farmer died after attack by cow with her calf
An attack by a cow that had recently given birth resulted in the death of a farmer in the south of Scotland, an inquiry has concluded.
Derek Roan, 71, had tried to move the 550kg (1,200lbs) Galloway beef cow with her calf back to the main herd.
He died of severe chest trauma after the accident at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie in June last year.
Sheriff Joanna McDonald concluded there were no reasonable precautions that could have avoided Mr Roan's death.
There were also no defects found in working systems.
An inquiry was held at Dumfries Sheriff Court into the accident on the family-owned farm on 19 June 2022.
The family had featured on BBC Two's This Farming Life. They run two dairy farms and a milk delivery business.
Mr Roan was described as an "experienced stockman" and the risks associated with cattle-handing "would have been well known to him".
He had lived and worked at Barnbarroch his entire life and ran it in partnership with his wife and two sons.
On the day of the accident he had planned to move the cow and its calf.
At about 16:00 his son saw his father's quad bike in a field and assumed he was working nearby.
About half an hour later he found Mr Roan lying on his side with injuries to his face and an ambulance was called.
Mr Roan was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but later died.
The hearing was told that his injuries were so severe, it would not have significantly improved his chance of survival had he been found any sooner.
His son told the inquiry that he believed the cow had felt threatened and attacked his father.
Sheriff McDonald said Mr Roan had been a "respected member of the farming community both locally and nationally".
In delivering her determination, she extended her condolences to his family.