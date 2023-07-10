Man in critical condition after New Abbey crash
- Published
A man is in a critical condition following a three-car crash in southern Scotland on Friday afternoon.
Four other people - including two children - were taken to hospital after the accident on the A710 near New Abbey.
The crash involved a Toyota Avensis, a Ford Fiesta and a Nissan Juke.
Police said the 60-year-old man driving the Ford had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was critical.
The people in the Toyota - a man aged 44, a 41-year-old woman and two girls, aged 15 and eight - were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.
They were discharged a short time later.
A man and a woman, both aged 76, who were travelling in the Nissan were uninjured.
The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to carry out inquiries at the scene.
Police initially reported that one man had been hurt in a two-car crash.
However, it has now been confirmed that a third vehicle was involved and four more people were taken to hospital.
Sgt David Kerr said: "An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would appeal to any road users in that area to contact us with any information they may have.
"If anyone has dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our inquiries."