In pictures: Callant's Festival in Jedburgh

Jedburgh Callant's FestivalDougie Johnston
Hundreds of people took part in the festival in Jedburgh

More than 200 riders took part in the latest of the summer celebrations in the Scottish Borders.

Will Wardrop took the lead role in proceedings on Friday for the Callant's Festival in Jedburgh.

It re-enacts a historic battle between England and Scotland - the 1575 Raid of Redeswire in the Cheviot Hills.

A number of south of Scotland towns and villages stage such events to mark their historic boundaries throughout the summer months.

Will Wardrop led proceedings this year
The town's abbey formed a backdrop to the festival
The festival re-enacts a historic battle between Scotland and England
Jedburgh is one of a number of towns in southern Scotland to stage such events during the summer
More events will be held across the Borders and beyond in the weeks to come
