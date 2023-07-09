Farmer shoots four dogs in Moffat after pack attacks sheep
A farmer has shot four dogs after a "roaming" pack attacked sheep in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police said officers received a report of unaccompanied dogs killing one sheep and attacking another in the Moffat area at about 08:40.
Four dogs were shot and destroyed, while six others were secured and are being cared for by local kennels.
A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.
In certain circumstances in Scotland, land owners can shoot dogs if they are attacking or causing distress to their animals.
Under legislation that took effect in November 2021, owners of dogs that attack or worry livestock can be fined up to £40,000 or face a jail sentence.