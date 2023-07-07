Drivers urged to avoid area after crash near New Abbey
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area after a crash shut a road in the south of Scotland.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A710 just west of New Abbey in Dumfries and Galloway at about 14:30.
Police Scotland said that the route was likely to be closed for a "number of hours".
A diversion was being put in place as its officers worked with fire and ambulance colleagues at the scene.
