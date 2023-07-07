How Selkirk welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla
- Published
Thomas Bell made a little piece of history when King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited his home town of Selkirk.
He is the royal burgh's standard bearer and carried out the traditional casting of the colours at its common riding last month.
And on Thursday he delivered a repeat performance for the royal couple.
Large crowds turned out to get a glimpse of the King and Queen as they toured the Scottish Borders.
"It was incredible, it is such a privilege and an honour to get the opportunity to do this," said Thomas.
"It is so good for the town and so good to see so many people out and it certainly looks like everybody has had a great day.
"It was such an honour to meet the King and also I don't think there's ever been a standard bearer has cast the flag in the market place twice in one year."
Laura Kibble, of Camerons Bakery, also met the royal party and said she was "quite chuffed" to have done so.
"The King came along and our son presented him with a Selkirk bannock," she said.
"He was just chatting and asking what ingredients were inside.
"I didn't know what to expect first thing this morning - but it is so lovely to see so many out."
Colin Turnbull, who runs a shoe repair business, took the opportunity to thank the King for an opportunity he was offered more than 15 years ago.
"He was just asking about the type of work I do and I was telling him it is all traditional," he said.
"But also I cheekily had the chance to thank him because if it wasn't for the Prince's Scottish Youth Business Trust back in 2007 I wouldn't be here.
"We just talked about work, what I do. He was really down to earth."