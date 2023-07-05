In pictures: Youth Beatz free music festival in Dumfries

CrowdDumfries and Galloway Council
Big crowds turned out over the two days of the festival in Dumfries

Thousands of young music fans were in Dumfries at the weekend for the latest edition of the Youth Beatz festival.

Among the acts performing across the two days were Joel Corry, Ella Henderson, Callum Beattie and the Vengaboys.

The weather was kinder this year than last when one day had to be cancelled due to high winds.

Organisers said they "couldn't be prouder" of the team of volunteers, staff and partners involved.

Dumfries and Galloway Council
A range of entertainment was on offer as well as the musical acts
Dumfries and Galloway Council
The festival is free but requires a ticket for entry
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Park Farm has played host to Youth Beatz for a number of years
Dumfries and Galloway Council
A wide range of acts performed across Saturday and Sunday
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Bemz was among the performers in Dumfries this year, returning to the region where he grew up
Dumfries and Galloway Council
The festival enjoyed better weather than in 2022 when one day had to be cancelled
Dumfries and Galloway Council
B*witched were also on stage at this year's event
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Organisers said they "couldn't wait" to come back in 2024

All images are copyrighted.

