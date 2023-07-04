Fastest known time set for Stranraer to Eyemouth route
- Published
A fastest known time has been set for a new coast-to-coast cycling route across Scotland.
Josh Wood, 38, completed the 250-mile Kirkpatrick C2C from Stranraer to Eyemouth in 23 hours and eight minutes.
It comes as full digital details of the route - aimed at experienced cyclists - have been released.
The cycling instructor from Dumfries and Galloway said it had been a "great challenge" and reminded him of how much the region had to offer.
The route was announced in late 2022 and does not involve any new roads or paths being built but is being signposted and promoted in a bid to attract up to 175,000 new visitors a year.
It comes ahead of the south of Scotland helping to host the UCI Cycling World Championships in August.
Mr Wood rode the route to raise funds for the Mossburn Community Farm which cares for animals.
The South of Scotland Destination Alliance asked him to share his feedback of "road testing" the new long-distance route as it gears up to help as many people as possible benefit.
The route start and end signs will be installed this summer, with full signage completed by Spring 2024.
Mr Wood described it as "beautiful and varied" with "stunning views across the sea contrasting with some amazing wild open spaces and lots of lovely small towns and villages".
"Even though I was going as fast as I could to set the fastest known time, I saw lots of wildlife along the way including hedgehogs, owls and deer," he said.
"I felt as if I was completely away from it all even though I was actually never far from a coffee stop.
"I live in Dumfries and Galloway but the whole route helped me rediscover how much there is on offer in the south of Scotland especially in the Borders where I don't ride as much."
Mr Wood has now thrown down the gauntlet to others to come and beat his time for completing the challenge.
"The route is a great challenge for experienced cyclists and I'd encourage riders to come and give it a go," he said.