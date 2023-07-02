Man dies after falling overboard from Stena Line ferry
A man has died after falling overboard from a Stena Line ferry near the port of Cairnryan in southern Scotland.
The incident is understood to have happened on the 15:30 sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan on Saturday.
Rescue crews were called to the Stena Superfast VIII at Loch Ryan in Dumfries and Galloway at about 17:50.
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the man to hospital in Ayr where he was pronounced dead. Police Scotland is investigating the incident.
A force spokesperson said: "We received a report of a man having gone overboard from a ferry at Belfast Way, Cairnryan
"Emergency services attended and the man was taken to University Hospital Ayr.
"Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
Stena Line has been contacted for comment.