Lifeboat rescues two who tried to help fallen cattle near Portpatrick
A lifeboat crew was called out to a rescue operation after two cattle fell off cliffs in south west Scotland.
The Stranraer RNLI boat was sent to the scene at about 12:50 on Thursday after reports two people had gone into the water to help the animals.
They were quickly located north of Float Bay - close to Portpatrick.
The two people - in wetsuits and with buoyancy aids - were helped to safety and the lifeboat crew then got the two cattle safely back to shore.
Coastguard teams from Portpatrick, Stranraer, Drummore and Ballantrae were also called out to the incident.
The RNLI said that anyone seeing anyone in trouble in the water should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
