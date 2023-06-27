New bridge impact fears at Dumfries station
- Published
A new footbridge being proposed at a historic station would not be in keeping with its surroundings, it has been claimed.
Network Rail has applied for listed building consent to improve access for passengers in Dumfries.
It said the new structure would allow "step-free access" across both platforms.
However, concerns have been raised that it would be "out of scale" with the B-listed Victorian station buildings.
The new footbridge would have lifts at both sides of the track to improve access.
Network Rail said it had been designed to "be sympathetic to the look and feel of the historic character of the station".
Karen McChesney, town planning lead for the work, said: "The level of interest in the new bridge at Dumfries station was great.
"We are grateful that the people of Dumfries took the time to come and see what we are proposing.
"After working with our architects and local stakeholders, we're confident that we've made good choices on the proposed design that is being put forward for listed building consent."
It is hoped the work can begin in autumn this year.
However, Anne Lindsay of Loreburn Community Council, said they had some reservations about the plans.
"We're delighted to know that the station will be made accessible for people living with disability. That needed to happen," she said.
"But we do have concerns about the replacement bridge.
"It is out of scale and it is not in keeping with the existing Victorian buildings - they date from the mid-19th Century - they are beautiful."
She said the station was the first thing many people saw when they arrived in the town.
"It is just a really charming set of buildings and the gardens are beautiful," she said.
"We understood that a replacement bridge would invariably be taller because of the height of the elevator - but we believe the height could be reduced."