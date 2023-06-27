Beattock Primary roof damage sparks wider property review
A full investigation has been promised into how serious water damage left a Dumfries and Galloway school needing a new £1.6m roof.
Beattock Primary was built 12 years ago but checks on a "minor leak" found much more major issues.
The local authority will now carry out a wider investigation of other schools constructed at the same time.
Pupils have been relocated to Moffat since the scale of the problem was discovered.
An investigation found parts of the roof at Beattock Primary were at risk of "complete structural failure".
A report, commissioned by the council, said that the attachment of solar panels on the roof had allowed water to get in.
It also found the design and construction at the roof edges and the placement of insulation was not effective in preventing water leakage.
A full council meeting was told that an investigation report would be brought back to the council on the issues found at Beattock and how they arose.
It also heard that checks would be carried out during the summer holidays on other schools in the region which were built at the same time.