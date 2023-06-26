Glentress mountain bike businesses to reopen after walkway work
- Published
The delay to fully reopening two parts of a popular mountain biking venue in the Borders has been less than feared.
The walkway work at the café and bike shop at Glentress had been hit by "unplanned technical issues".
It was thought it might take until 14 July to offer a full service again but it should now resume on Wednesday.
Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said it had "pulled out all the stops" to ensure they could fully reopen again as soon as possible.
It comes ahead of the venue near Peebles hosting events at the UCI World Championships in August.
Laura-Anne Innes, recreation visitor services project manager for the south region, said: "This is great news for visitors and for the businesses as we put the finishing touches to this phase of the masterplan development.
"The whole team has put in a phenomenal effort for months to deliver on the promise we made to have Glentress ready to accommodate the UCI event in August.
"The same focus and commitment went into completing the resurfacing work and that has enabled both businesses to reopen earlier than anticipated."
The boardwalk replacement is part of a wider £6m investment in the site.
FLS will begin a phased handover of the site to the UCI team event organisers in mid-July so that they can begin their final preparations for the mountain bike cross-country and cross-country marathon events taking place from 6 to 12 August.