Glenkerie wind farm seeks extended operation approval
- Published
A wind farm in the Scottish Borders is seeking approval to operate for another 10 years.
The 11-turbine Glenkerie scheme near Tweedsmuir currently has permission to run until 2037.
It is now hoping to add another decade to that which developers argue would help to meet Scottish government green energy targets.
An application is to be discussed by Scottish Borders Council's planning committee with approval recommended.
The wind farm has a lengthy planning history and was first approved in 2008.
It became operational in 2012 and plans emerged shortly afterwards to increase it in size.
That bid was approved by the Scottish government after rejection by the council but the additional six turbines have never been built.
However, Ventient Energy wants to extend the life of the turbines which are in place.
It said that it had a number of wind farms which were "significantly older" but continued to operate safely.
Scottish Borders Council is being advised to approve the plans with the conditions attached to the original permission.