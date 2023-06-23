Rapist jailed for series of sexual offences
- Published
A man who carried out a series of sexual offences against women has been jailed for seven years.
Kieran Beck, 25, was convicted of nine charges including rape, sexual assault, physical assault and abusive behaviour towards three victims.
He had denied the charges, but was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He committed the crimes in the Scottish Borders while he was aged between 15 and 23.
The court heard how Beck, who had lived in Hawick, subjected the women to physical and verbal abuse.
One of his victims said he was "very controlling" and that his behaviour had left her feeling worthless.
'Substantial sentence'
She said Beck had encouraged her to smoke cannabis because it put her in a deep sleep. He then raped her while she was sleeping.
Beck also sexually assaulted another woman while she was asleep.
Judge Lord Arthurson said that only "a substantial custodial sentence" was appropriate.
He also ordered that Beck should be supervised for a further three years after his release.
Defence counsel Victoria Young said that Beck had accepted some of the physical assaults took place but denied committing sexual assaults.