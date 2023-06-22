Beattock Primary school roof water damage will cost £1.6m
A Dumfries and Galloway primary school needs a new £1.6m roof after its design and construction led to serious water damage, a report has found.
An investigation into Beattock Primary School, near Moffat, found it was at risk of "complete structural failure". The school was built just 12 years ago.
An inspection of a "minor leak" revealed there was extensive water damage in multiple areas of the roof.
Pupils were relocated to Moffat Academy during the inquiry earlier this year.
The report, commissioned by Dumfries and Galloway council, concluded that the attachment of solar panels on the roof allowed water to get in.
It also found the design and construction at the roof edges and the placement of insulation was not effective in preventing water leakage.
The combination of these factors led to the damage.
The report said: "There is complete structural failure in the roof panels at areas that were subject to continual water penetration since construction, and are no longer serviceable."
It recommended replacing the whole roof as very little would be salvageable given the the prolonged period of water damage.