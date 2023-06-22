Scottish Borders fisherman who drowned was not wearing lifejacket
A lone fisherman who drowned after falling overboard was not wearing a lifejacket or a personal locator beacon, an investigation has found.
John Wilson, 64, was in the water for almost 90 minutes before he was found west of Fast Castle Head in the Scottish Borders on 28 August 2021.
Another fisherman had raised the alarm after spotting his unmanned vessel.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said the lack of lifejacket and beacon reduced his chance of survival.
Investigators said Mr Wilson, who lived in St Abbs, accidentally entered the water at 07:36 while creel fishing on his vessel, Harriet J.
No witnesses
The unmanned vessel was said to have "motored away" and the skipper was unable to get back on board or call for help.
There were no witnesses to the accident but the skipper of the Skua fishing boat raised the alarm when he realised the Harriet J was unmanned at about 07:45.
Local fishing boats searched for Mr Wilson and alerted the emergency services.
He was found unconscious in the water by another fisherman shortly before 09:00. Mr Wilson was airlifted to hospital where he died at 09:55.
The MAIB said he probably fell into the water when his foot became entangled in the chain weight at the end of the fleet of creels that were being deployed at the time.
It recommended that the Fishing Industry Safety Group expedite its work on lone-operated fishing vessels.