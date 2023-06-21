Summer solstice celebrated in sunrise ceremony
- Published
The summer solstice was celebrated in an early-morning ceremony at a cosmic art land in Dumfries and Galloway.
Crawick Multiverse near Sanquhar hosted dozens of a visitors including the Duke of Buccleuch for the 04:00 sunrise ceremony.
It took place on a conical mound topped with standing stones and named after the Andromeda galaxy.
Scientists, academics and storytellers were among those who joined the celebration.
The summer solstice marks midsummer - the longest day, in terms of daylight hours, and shortest night of the year.
It is the point at which the earth's axis is tilted at its closest point to the sun.
Gillian Khosla, who chairs The Crawick Multiverse Trust, said: "There's a real sense of magic and wonder when the sun rises over Crawick Multiverse on the summer solstice - with its great mounds inspired by the Milky Way and Andromeda and its avenues of standing stones."