Loch Ken: Body found after missing swimmer search
A body has been found in the search for a man who got into difficulty in a loch in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police Scotland confirmed the body was discovered in Loch Ken at 13:50 BST on Tuesday.
Officers were first alerted to the incident on Sunday and a large-scale operation involving a search and rescue helicopter and coastguard was launched.
Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
The missing man had reportedly visited the popular swimming site near Castle Douglas with friends at the weekend.
They raised the alarm after the 28-year-old, who has not been named, failed to resurface from the water.
A police spokesperson said the missing man's next of kin had been informed but formal identification had still to take place.
They added: "The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course."