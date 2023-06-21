Loch Ken: Body found after missing swimmer search
A body has been found in the search for a man who got into difficulty in a loch in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police Scotland confirmed the body was discovered in Loch Ken at 13:50 BST on Tuesday.
Officers were first alerted to the incident on Sunday and a large-scale operation involving a search and rescue helicopter and coastguard was launched.
Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
The missing man had been in the water next to Loch Ken Holiday Park, near Castle Douglas, when he failed to resurface.
The 28-year-old had been visiting the popular swimming spot with friends who raised the alarm.
A police spokesperson said his next of kin had been informed but formal identification had still to take place.
They added: "The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course."
A search and rescue helicopter joined firefighters, ambulance workers, police officers and coastguard teams at the spot where the man got into trouble.
It is a site which is popular with swimmers and paddleboarders during the warm weather.
The body was discovered during drowning prevention week it led to warning about cold water shock and drinking alcohol before going into open water.
Stewart Bryden, senior coastguard operations officer based at Kirkcudbright, told BBC Scotland said the water in Loch Ken was about 9C (48F).
Cold water - anything below 15C (59F) - can cause the body to go into shock causing involuntary gasping, rapid breathing or hyperventilating.
How to survive cold water shock
The RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) say there are five steps to know how to float:
- If you fall in the water, fight your instinct to thrash around.
- Lean back, extend your arms and legs.
- If you need to, gently move them around to help you float.
- Float until you can control your breathing.
- Only then, call for help or swim to safety.
