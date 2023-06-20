Scottish Borders Council van stolen and found in Hexham
- Published
A van stolen from a council road depot in the Scottish Borders was found by police more than 50 miles away.
The white Peugeot Partner van was taken from the depot in Hawick over the weekend and turned up near Hexham in Northumberland.
A white Ford Transit van, £9,000 worth of small equipment and 1,000 litres of kerosene was also taken in the raid.
Police say the Transit van has still to be traced and they have appealed for help from potential witnesses.
The incident happened between 15:30 on 16 June and 05:45 on 19 June at the depot in Hawick's Upper Mansfield Road.
Det Con Claire White said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone in the area over the weekend who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.
"Likewise, if you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please call us."
Scottish Borders Council has been asked for comment.