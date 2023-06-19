Loch Ken: Emergency services called to man in difficulty
Emergency services were called to a loch in Dumfries and Galloway after reports of a man getting into trouble in the water.
Police were alerted to the incident at Loch Ken at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Nith Inshore Rescue and the coastguard were all in attendance alongside police at the site next to Loch Ken Holiday Park, near Castle Douglas.
Police Scotland has been asked for an update on the search.