Crews battle Galloway forest blaze as wildfire risk 'extreme'
Firefighters have been battling overnight to put out a forest fire in Dumfries and Galloway.
They were called out at about 13:00 on Thursday to Dalshangan Forest near Carsphairn.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said nine appliances and specialist resources had been sent to the scene at the peak of the blaze.
It comes after SFRS issued an "extreme" wildfire risk for many areas across Scotland.
The alert makes the fourth wildfire warning in three weeks and will remain in place until Saturday - though it could extend if the warm weather continues.
Only the north-west Highlands have been given a "very high" rating of wildfire risk, while all other areas of Scotland are at "extreme" risk level.
The fire service has stressed even a small flame could spark a blaze in the current dry conditions.
Crews were still at the scene in Dalshangan Forest on Friday morning.
The fire service said crews would only leave once the area had been made safe.
Fire service group commander Niall MacLennan said: "We are urging the public not to light disposable barbecues or campfires in areas where there is vegetation, much of which is tinder dry, or to discard cigarettes carelessly.
"As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire.
"The recent wildfire incidents at Cannich and Daviot, near Inverness, and Campsie Fells, just north of Glasgow, show just how large these fires can become."
He urged people to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code if they were heading into the countryside at the weekend.
On Saturday crews were called to a large wildfire that broke out near the village of Daviot in the Highlands, just south of Inverness, where flames burned near residents' back gardens.
Forestry workers have estimated the fire burned about 326 acres (132ha).
It took hold about 30 miles (48km) from Cannich - the site of another wildfire, thought be the largest recorded in the UK.