Motorcyclist killed in rural road crash near Boreland
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on a rural road in the south of Scotland.
The 41-year-old man was part of a group travelling together on the B723 Annan to Eskdalemuir road near Boreland at about 14:30 on Sunday.
Police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash and the man died at the scene.
The road was shut for several hours to allow for accident investigators to carry out their work. An appeal has been made for witnesses.
Sgt David Kerr said: "An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have any information to contact us.
"Any small piece of information could assist our inquiries as we piece together what has happened."