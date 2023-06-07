Teenager sentenced over rape of 12-year-old girl
A teenager who raped a 12-year-old girl has been ordered to serve three years detention.
Myles Harris, 19, admitted committing the offence in Galashiels in January last year.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told he was full of remorse for his actions and committed to turning his life around.
Judge Lord Scott told him that given the gravity of the offence he had committed only a custodial sentence was appropriate.
The court heard how Harris texted the child in the early hours of the morning and asked to meet up with her.
Prosecutor Craig Murray said that she left her family's home and the pair met in the town. Harris then sexually assaulted her.
'No memory'
He was brought to justice after the girl told her sister about what Harris had done and her mother contacted the police.
Defence advocate Lili Prais said her client had "no memory" of the attack due to taking drink and drugs.
He had been consuming the substances "problematically" since he was 14.
Passing sentence, Lord Scott told Harris, of Galashiels, who observed proceedings via video link from a young offenders institution, that he would have to spend time in custody for his crimes.
He said: "I am told that you have no memory of the incident due to your consumption of drink or drugs.
"I must make it clear that the use of alcohol and drugs provide you with no excuse or mitigation at all.
"Given the circumstances and gravity of the offence, only a custodial sentence is appropriate."
He also placed Harris on the sex offenders register for life.