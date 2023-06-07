Loreburn Hall lease decision goes against Big Burns Supper
A decision on the lease of an old military drill hall in Dumfries has gone against the Big Burns Supper.
Councillors have agreed to recommend that a bid by the Drill Hall Initiative (DHI) for the Loreburn Hall be accepted instead.
Offers were made by the DHI and the Electric Theatre Workshop (ETW) which runs Big Burns Supper.
Dumfries common good committee came down in favour of of the DHI bid as being better value.
The Big Burns Supper festival held its 12th edition in the town earlier this year and the ETW has been based in the hall for some time.
It was granted a six-month extension to its occupancy of the building while the longer term future of the property was examined.
The common good sub committee studied both offers and came down in favour of the DHI plan which will see it used as an events, arts and cultural space.
A statement from the group said it was "delighted" with the decision.
"We don't underestimate the importance of this project, which we have been working on for a number of years and are fully committed to, for the benefit of all," it said.
"Today's decision means we can now start work to turn our vision into a reality for the benefit of the people and economy of Dumfries."
It thanked everyone for their support and said there would be "more detailed conversations" about taking things forward in future.
It will now be up to the council's finance committee to give final approval for the plans.