In pictures: Spring Fling artists throw doors open
- Published
One hundred studios across Dumfries and Galloway are throwing open their doors as part of the Spring Fling festival.
It runs from Saturday until Monday and showcases artists and makers from across the region.
It is the 21st edition of the festival and organisers said it was the "biggest ever".
They described it as a "great opportunity to explore one of Scotland's most beautiful regions".
All images are copyrighted.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.