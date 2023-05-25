Woman killed in single-car crash near Kelso is named

The accident happened on the B6404 road which runs from St Boswells to Kelso

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a single-car crash in the Borders on Friday afternoon.

Sandra Fellowes, 55, from the Kelso area, died in hospital following the accident on the B6404 at about 15:20.

Her family released a short statement saying she would be "sadly missed" and thanking everyone for the support they had received.

Ms Fellowes was the driver and only occupant of the silver Kia Picanto involved in the crash.

The road was closed for nearly seven hours as the vehicle was recovered and police inquiries were carried out.

Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick said: "Our thoughts remain with Sandra's family and friends at this difficult time."

