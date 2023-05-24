Norwegian celebration in Dumfries ready after three-year delay
Events to mark the 80th anniversary of a Scots town's wartime links to Norway are to be held after a three-year wait.
It was originally hoped that Dumfries' role in hosting the Norwegian army during World War II could be recognised in September 2020.
However, the Covid pandemic put the plans - including unveiling a memorial stone in the town centre - on hold.
It is now intended that the celebration will go ahead in September this year with a programme of events.
Norway was one of the countries overwhelmed by Germany early in World War II and many of its soldiers and others fled in the hope of regrouping elsewhere.
About 300 of them landed in Hamilton in June 1940 and were subsequently directed to Dumfries where they received training.
The Norwegian army command later moved to the town and by 1941 their numbers topped 1,000 and work began to build a barracks in nearby Carronbridge.
In the same year, the Scottish Norwegian Society was also founded in Dumfries and a permanent base named Norway House (Norges Hus) was created.
Although most of the soldiers moved away during and after the war, a number stayed or returned to start families in the area.
The Norwegian royal family have also been regular visitors in recognition of the importance of the role Dumfries played in the nation's history.
Plans to celebrate 80 years of friendship fell through in 2020 but they have now been revived for later this year.
At the heart of proceedings will be the unveiling of a memorial stone from the Scottish Norwegian Connection Association near the town's Devorgilla Bridge.
It is part of programme of wider events including school visits, a wreath laying and a civic reception.