Annan Athletic: 'The community is on a bit of a high'
When Annan Athletic secured their spot in the Scottish Football League in 2008 there were a few raised eyebrows.
Some questioned the selection of another team from southern Scotland following the Icarus-like rise and fall of Gretna.
The Galabank side have had a few brushes with potential promotion before finally securing it on Friday night.
It promises at least four local derbies with Queen of the South next season but what does it mean for the town itself?
Gillespie Proudfoot works at the Café Royal on the High Street and as a fire fighter but tries to go to as many games as his work permits.
He said that completing the play-off triumph over Clyde was a major moment for the area.
"It is a massive thing for the club but mainly for the community as well," he said.
Mr Proudfoot said it was particularly pleasing for fans who had been following the team for a long time.
"There are a lot of people that have been supporters of the club for decades now and it has finally given them a bit of success and a bit of hope for the club to go on and do something in a higher division," he said.
"It is a brilliant atmosphere throughout the whole town."
Former MP and now Annan Athletic vice chairman Russell Brown said everyone at the club was "absolutely ecstatic" about what had been achieved.
He said it had been a tough couple of weeks winning their way through the play-offs but securing promotion was an opportunity to work even closer with people in the town.
"The community is on a bit of a high and we want to build upon that," he said.
"We want to engage with even more of the community - we are a community club, engaging with lots and lots of people at all sorts of different levels but we want to strengthen that even more."
He said that they knew that competing in a higher division would be a tricky task but it was important for the whole town to play its part.
"It is going to be a challenge, no-one on the board of seven that we have is under any illusions that this is going to be the answer to all our prayers," he said.
"It is going to become even harder and that is why we are going to be engaging with the community about what they can offer as just a little bit of help and support on the odd occasion.
"We think we can do it, we think we can get people engaged - but only time will tell."
If they can build on the enthusiasm generated by their historic promotion, they might yet surprise a few sides in their new division.