F1 ace Valtteri Bottas completes Scottish gravel cycling race
Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas traded four wheels for two at the weekend to take part in a gravel cycling race in southern Scotland.
The Finnish driver was able to compete due to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna grand prix in Italy.
He was also there to support his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell who won the women's race at The Gralloch event.
Bottas finished 114th overall in a time of just over four hours for the 70 mile course at Gatehouse of Fleet.
The men's race in the event at Galloway Forest Park - the first ever UCI gravel world series race in the UK - was won by Connor Swift.
More than 800 riders took part on Saturday, including the F1 driver.
"Different kind of race weekend," said Bottas on his Instagram account.
"Really enjoyed challenging myself at the 113km UCI world series gravel race.
"Hero Tiffany Cromwell won the women's category. Most important we had a great day out."
His girlfriend said the Dumfries and Galloway course was one that anyone could ride - "some at the edge of their limits, others comfortable".
She added: "It had a bit of everything - there was some really fast gravel, there was some pretty tough stuff to get through.
"But I liked it, that's what gravel should be, a good gravel course should be a mixture of everything."
In the men's race, Olympic gold medal winning triathlete Alistair Brownlee was among the competitors but it was Swift who took first place.
"I'm pretty chuffed with that," he said.
"It was my first ever gravel race, the course was great,
"I probably committed to my effort a little bit too soon and I didn't get to enjoy all of the scenery because I was going pretty deep, but the route was amazing - that was a proper gravel race."
Some 861 riders started the race - supported by a range of organisations - with 779 completing the course.
In total they represented more than 30 different nations and big crowds turned out to watch the race.
