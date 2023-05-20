Woman dies after her car crashes off road near Kelso
A 55-year-old woman has died after her car crashed off the B6404 in the Scottish Borders.
The smash happened between St Boswells and Kelso at about 15:20 on Friday.
The woman was the only occupant of the silver Kia Picanto which was travelling eastbound when it left the road. She was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she later died.
The road was closed for nearly seven hours as the vehicle was recovered and police inquiries were carried out.
Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.
"In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch. If you have any dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us."