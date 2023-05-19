Boy, 12, charged over fire at Dumfries convent building
A 12-year-old boy has been charged over a fire at the old convent building in Dumfries on Tuesday.
Six fire engines were called out to the blaze at the site on Corbelly Hill at about 19:25.
A short police statement confirmed a boy had been charged and a report would be sent to the "relevant authorities".
All roads nearby have now reopened but the building remains cordoned off and police officers are at the scene to ensure public safety.
Fire crews were called out to the fire on Tuesday evening and remained there until the following morning.
Nearby residents were advised to shut their windows as smoke billowed out from the building and a number of roads were closed.
It was the second fire at the property in less than a year following another incident in August 2022.