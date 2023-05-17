Stolen car found on top of metal drum at roundabout in Annan
- Published
A stolen car has been found stuck on top of a metal drum at a roundabout in the south of Scotland.
The black Honda Civic was discovered at 05:10 at Scott's Street roundabout in Annan. Police Scotland said it had been stolen from a property in the town.
The force said the vehicle had been removed and investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Sgt Brian Dickson said: "Anyone with any information about this theft is urged to contact police."
He added: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may show the car being transported or abandoned."